SINGAPORE Jan 11 A suburban site north of
Singapore's city-centre attracted lower bids on Tuesday,
signalling weakened sentiment in the residential sector after
the government introduced new measures last month to cool the
market, analysts said.
"Developers were visibly more cautious in the Mount Vernon
condo site tender that closed yesterday," Nomura analyst Sai Min
Chow said in a note to clients on Wednesday.
"City Development's joint venture submitted a top
bid of S$495 ($380) per square foot per plot ratio, 20 percent
lower than what it paid for a nearby site in March last year,"
he added.
Singapore in December announced new measures to cool the
city-state's housing market, including the imposition of an
additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property value
for foreigners.
The top bid of $388.11 million ($301.12 million) for the
Mount Vernon site was placed by a consortium comprising Hong
Leong Group, City Developments Ltd and TID Residential Pte Ltd.
($1 = 1.2889 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim and Matt
Driskill)