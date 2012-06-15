SINGAPORE, June 15 New private home sales in
Singapore dropped 32 percent in May from April, data from the
Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed.
Developers in Singapore sold 1,702 residential units last
month, down from 2,487 in April, URA said on Friday.
Including executive condominiums, a category of apartments
reserved mainly for Singaporeans, May's sales totalled 2,057
units, down from 2,660 the previous month.
There has been increased speculation that Singapore may
issue additional measures to cool the property market, after the
housing minister said last month authorities continued to have
concerns about the residential market, in particular small-sized
"shoebox" apartments.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)