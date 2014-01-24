SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2013: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/20 Q3/20 Q3/2 Q1/2 Q4/2 13 13 013 012 012 Singapore -0.9 +0.4 +1.0 +0.6 +1.8 private home prices CONTEXT: - The fall in Q4 prices was revised from the flash estimate of a 0.8 percent fall - This is the first fall in prices in seven quarters - For 2013 as a whole, private home prices rose 1.1 percent, compared with 2.8 percent in 2012 - Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the core central region fell 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, compared with a decline of 0.3 percent in the July-to-September period - Prices of homes outside the central region fell by 1 percent, the first decrease since the second quarter of 2009 - Private property rents fell 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in the third quarter. - Transactions in Singapore's housing market have fallen in recent months, hurt by the government's latest efforts to cool its housing market as well as concerns about rising interest rates and the upcoming supply of new apartments. - In December the number of private homes sold by developers fell by more than 80 percent from a year earlier to 259. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)