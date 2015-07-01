SINGAPORE, July 1 Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released its flash estimates for the
change in private home prices in the second quarter of 2015:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q2/2015 Q1/2015
Singapore -0.9 -1.0
private
home prices
CONTEXT:
The URA released its flash estimate of private residential
property price index for the first quarter of 2015 using
improved methodology, including changes such as the adoption of
a new base period of first quarter 2009.
The figures for past quarters reflect revised figures using
the new methodology.
