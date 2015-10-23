(Adds milestone, analyst comment)
SINGAPORE Oct 23 Prices of Singapore's private
homes fell for the eighth straight quarter to 4-1/2-year lows
due to government-introduced cooling measures, indicating
sluggish property markets will add to deflationary pressures in
the city-state.
The third-quarter private residential price index fell 1.3
percent from the previous quarter to 142.3, with prices dropping
across all market segments, Urban Redevelopment Authority data
showed on Friday. The index was at its lowest since the first
quarter of 2011.
Singapore has introduced several rounds of cooling measures
since 2009, including higher stamp duties and tougher mortgage
conditions. These measures drove private homes price down 4
percent in 2014, the first year of overall price decline since
the global financial crisis.
Singapore's annual consumer prices are forecast to have
contracted for the 11th consecutive month, a Reuters poll
showed, partly due to persistently lower housing costs.
Core inflation, which excludes changes in the prices of car
permits and accommodation, was running at an anaemic 0.2 percent
annual rate in August. The central bank last week eased monetary
policy for the second time this year.
Analysts expect private home prices to continue to fall at a
steady pace.
"Unless there are some drastic shocks, we shall not see any
drastic movements in prices," said Lee Nai Jia, head of
southeast Asia research at consultancy DTZ. He expects private
home prices to fall 0.8 percent to 1.2 percent in the fourth
quarter.
Developers sold 2,410 private residential units in the third
quarter, compared with 2,116 units sold in the previous quarter.
The last time home prices fell for such a long stretch was
for eight quarters from the third quarter of 2000.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)