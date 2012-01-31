SINGAPORE Jan 31 Singapore private home
prices fell in December from the previous month, according to
data from the National University of Singapore, showing signs
that new measures to curb the housing market are taking effect.
Prices of private non-landed residential properties in
Singapore dipped 0.8 percent last month, flash estimates from
the university's Singapore Residential Property Index (SRPI)
showed. This compared with a revised 1.4 percent rise in
November.
Singapore acted to cool the city-state's housing market in
December, saying foreigners who buy private homes will have to
pay an additional stamp duty equal to 10 percent of the property
value.
SRPI said home prices in the central region of the
city-state dipped by 0.4 percent, while those in the non-central
region fell 1 percent.
Last week, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority
showed private home prices rose just 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2011 from the previous three months, slowing for nine
consecutive quarters.
The SRPI is compiled by the National University of
Singapore's Institute of Real Estate Studies and measures a
basket of completed private apartments and condominiums,
excluding executive condominiums.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok, editing by Richard Pullin)