SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore's housing minister said on Monday the government continues to have concerns about the residential property market, in particular small-sized "shoebox" apartments, and will not hesitate to take more action if needed.

"The market is a lot cooler than it was say one year ago, although there are little pockets of hot activities particularly in the mass market with the emergence of shoebox units," Minister for National Development Khaw Boon Wan told Parliament.

"We will continue to be very vigilant, closely monitoring the situation. Clearly, the market is (heading) towards a soft landing but we have not landed yet. So stay seated with your buckle on," he added.

Singapore private home prices fell 0.1 percent in the first three months of this year, hurt by government measures to cool the residential sector.

But private home sales soared to a new record during the quarter, led by investment demand for so-called shoebox units, leading several analysts to predict authorities may take further steps to cool the residential market.

Shoebox apartments refer to homes that are around 500 square feet - the size of four carpark lots - or smaller. They are popular with investors because of their relatively low cost.

Khaw told Parliament an increasing number of shoebox units are being sold by developers in the suburbs where their appeal to tenants remain untested.

"We will continue to monitor these developments closely and will not hesitate to take action, if necessary, to ensure that the housing market remains stable and sustainable," he said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok, Editing by Kevin Lim)