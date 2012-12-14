SINGAPORE Dec 14 Singapore will make available for sale sufficient land to build around 14,000 private homes in the first half of next year, little changed from the second half of 2012, the government said on Friday.

The government is also prepared to release land for around 315,000 square metres of commercial space and 1,740 hotel rooms during the first six months of 2013, the Ministry of National Development said in a statement.

The ministry said most of the residential sites will be located outside the core central part of Singapore "where more affordable private housing is expected to be built".

Singapore has stepped up land sales in recent years as part of measures to keep soaring home prices in check.

According to an index compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore private home prices rose 5.9 percent last year after surging 17.6 percent in 2010.

The pace of increase has slowed in recent quarters, with home prices edging up 0.6 percent in July to September from the second quarter of the year although the number of transactions remains high by historical standards.

The ministry said the land available for sale in the first half of next year included 12 private residential sites and one site for a mixed commercial and residential development on a confirmed list.

Another 11 residential sites will be placed on a reserve list where the land will be put up for tender only if a developer expresses an interest.

For more information on the government's land sales programme for the first half of 2013, please click on: here (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Eric Meijer)