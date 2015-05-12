SINGAPORE May 12 Resales of homes in Singapore
have soared to almost half of all the private residential
property transactions in the city-state, forcing developers to
consider cutting prices as a flood of new apartments enters the
market.
Falling rentals, currently at their lowest level in four
years, and an expected increase in mortgage payments due to
rising interest rates are spurring some home owners and
investors to put their properties on the market.
On top of this, the stock of completed private homes will
grow 7 percent this year alone, pushing vacancy rates higher,
according to official data and property consultants.
"Three or four years ago, everything could just sell by
itself, but right now it's very different," property agent
Jayson Yap said.
"We need to create something more appealing," said Yap, who
is advising some of his resale clients to rent furniture and
decor to make their properties more appealing to buyers.
Singapore has initiated several rounds of property cooling
measures since 2009, including higher stamp duties and tougher
mortgage conditions, hitting sales volumes in both the primary
and secondary markets.
Resales represented 45.5 percent of all transactions in the
private home market in the fourth quarter of 2014, up from 38.9
percent three years ago, according to government data. Under a
new data collection method, resales rose further to 47.1 percent
in the first quarter of 2015, with developers putting off
launches amid weak demand.
Prices of private residential properties fell 1 percent in
January to March, the sixth straight quarter of decline, with
the high-end market being hit hardest.
Analysts are warning that the low- to mid-range of the
market could be the next to feel the pinch.
Smaller companies like Hock Lian Seng Holdings Ltd
and Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd have the most exposure
to the mass-market segment, where a rising inventory of unsold
units will put pressure on prices, brokerage Maybank Kim Eng
said in a March note.
"Mass market prices have not come down much yet. It has to
come down," Maybank analyst Derrick Heng said last week.
Hock Lian Seng's 420-unit joint venture condominium, The
Skywoods, had about 189 units unsold as of March, according to
Urban Redevelopment Authority data, and discounts are being
offered for some flats.
At the end of the first quarter, out of a total 68,201
uncompleted private residential units in the pipeline, more than
a third remained unsold.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)