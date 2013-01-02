SINGAPORE, Jan 2 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment
Authority (URA) released preliminary private home price data for
the fourth quarter of 2012 on Wednesday:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q4/2012 Q3/2012 Q2/2012 Q1/2012 Q4/2011
Singapore +1.8 +0.6 +0.4 -0.1 +0.2
private home
prices
Context:
* Private home prices rose 2.8 percent for the whole of
2012, based on preliminary estimates.
* Prices of non-landed private residential properties rose
0.8 percent in the core central region in the fourth quarter,
compared with 0.1 percent in the previous quarter. Prices in the
rest of the central region rose 0.9 percent, compared with 0.8
percent in the third quarter.
* The URA flash estimates are based on caveats lodged during
the first 10 weeks of the quarter, supplemented by information
on the number of new units sold by developers. URA will release
detailed data towards the end of the month.
* In October, Singapore introduced new measures to cool its
housing market. The steps include a maximum tenure of 35 years
for all new residential property loans, with loans exceeding 30
years facing significantly tighter loan-to-value limits.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)