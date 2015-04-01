SINGAPORE, April 1 Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released its flash estimates for the
change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2015:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q1/20 Q4/20 Q3/2 Q2/2 Q1/2
15 14 014 014 014
Singapore -1.1 -0.8 -0.8 -1.0 -0.7
private
home prices
CONTEXT:
- The URA released its flash estimate of private residential
property price index for the first quarter of 2015 using
improved methodology, including changes such as the adoption of
a new base period of first quarter 2009.
- The figures for past quarters reflect revised figures
using the new methodology.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)