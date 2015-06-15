SINGAPORE, June 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 57 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 638 units last month, compared with 1,488 units in May 2014.

The level of sales was down 45 percent from the 1,167 units sold in April.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)