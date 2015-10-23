BRIEF-Farlim Group Malaysia says Yong Yew Wei resigned as executive director
* Yong Yew Wei resigned as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2oFLEFU) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the third quarter of 2015: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2015 Q2/2015 Singapore -1.3 -0.9 private home prices CONTEXT: * Private home prices in Singapore have declined for eight straight quarters after the government introduced a series of measures over the past few years to cool the housing market. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he told President Jacob Zuma that he disagreed with his decision to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.