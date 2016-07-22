U.S. Treasury expects to borrow $57 bln in first quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $57 billion during the first quarter, $1 billion more than it had previously estimated.
SINGAPORE, July 22 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the second quarter of 2016: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2016 Q1/2016 Singapore private home prices -0.4 -0.7 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $57 billion during the first quarter, $1 billion more than it had previously estimated.
By Heather Somerville SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A decade after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company. On Monday, the highly valued digital storage firm unveiled two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools - as part of a years-long effort to build up its business offerings. The effort appears to have bolstered the company's bottom line. Dropbox Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston said on Monday the comp
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has tapped Josh Drobnyk as a senior vice president of corporate communications, it said on Monday.