SINGAPORE, Jan 22 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2015: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2015 Q3/2015 Singapore -0.5 -1.3 private home prices *For the whole of 2015, private home prices fell by 3.7 percent, after declining 4.0 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Himani Sarkar)