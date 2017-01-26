SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2016:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q4/2016 Q3/2016
Singapore -0.5 -1.5
private
home prices
- For the whole of 2016, private residential property prices
fell 3.1 percent, after a 3.7 percent decline in 2015.
- For the whole of 2016, rentals of private residential
properties fell 4.0 percent, compared with a 4.6 percent decline
in 2015.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)