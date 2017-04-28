SINGAPORE, April 28 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the first quarter of 2017: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q1/2017 Q4/2016 Singapore -0.4 -0.5 private home prices CONTEXT: Rentals of private residential properties fell 0.9 percent in the first quarter, compared with a 1.0 percent decline in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)