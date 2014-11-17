SINGAPORE Nov 17 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 30.7 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 765 units last month, compared with 1,104 units in October 2013, according to data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The level of sales was up 18.1 percent from the 648 units sold in September.

Private residential property prices fell 0.7 percent in the third quarter, declining for the fourth consecutive quarter.

