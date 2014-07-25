SINGAPORE, July 25 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the second quarter on Friday: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q2/2014 Q1/2014 Singapore -1.0 -1.3 private home prices CONTEXT: - Singapore has taken steps to cool the housing market, and the drop in private home prices in the second quarter marked the third straight quarter of price declines. - Prices fell across all segments of the private residential property market. - Prices of non-landed properties in the core central region declined by 1.5 percent, following a 1.1 percent drop in the previous quarter. - Prices of homes outside the central region fell 0.9 percent, significantly more than the 0.1 percent decline in the previous quarter. - Private property rents fell 0.6 percent in the second quarter, compared with a 0.7 percent decline in the first quarter. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Paul Tait)