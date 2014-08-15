SINGAPORE Aug 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore in July totalled 484 units, little changed from a year earlier, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed on Friday.

That compared to 482 units sold in July 2013, when new private home sales fell sharply shortly after the introduction of property cooling measures that capped the amount of loans relative to monthly income.

The level of sales last month was also little changed from a month earlier, when 482 units had been sold.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)