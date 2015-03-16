SINGAPORE, March 16 Sales of private homes by
developers in Singapore nearly halved in February from a year
earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Developers sold 382 units last month, compared with 739
units in February 2014, according to data compiled by the Urban
Redevelopment Authority.
The level of sales was up about 2.1 percent from the 374
units sold in January.
A series of measures to cool the property market have
dampened activity in the housing sector in Singapore. Private
home prices fell 4.0 percent in 2014, the first annual drop
since 2008.
For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Michael Perry)