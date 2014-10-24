UPDATE 1-Indian billionaire Agarwal to invest up to 2 bln pounds in Anglo American
* Anglo American declines comment (Adds details on financing structure)
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the third quarter of 2014: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2014 Q2/2014 Singapore -0.7 -1.0 private home prices CONTEXT: - Private residential property prices fell 0.7 percent in the third quarter, declining for the fourth consecutive quarter. - Prices dropped across all segments of the residential property market. - Prices of non-landed properties in the core central region fell 0.8 percent, after slipping 1.5 percent in the previous quarter. Prices outside the central region dropped 0.3 percent after falling 0.9 percent in the previous quarter. - Rentals of private residential properties fell by 0.8 percent in the third quarter, after declining 0.6 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.
* bb&t corp says ceo kelly s. King total 2016 compensation was $11.6 million versus $11.7 million in 2015