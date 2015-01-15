BRIEF-Industrivarden Q1 net asset value rises 13 pct
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
SINGAPORE Jan 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 11 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
Developers sold 230 units last month, compared with 259 units in December 2013, according to data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.
The level of sales was nearly 46 percent lower than the 423 units sold in November 2014.
A series of measures to cool the property market have dampened activity in the housing sector in Singapore. Private home prices fell 1 percent in the October-December period, declining for the fifth consecutive quarter.
For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
MILAN, April 5 Senior debt issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca extended gains on Tuesday after the two ailing Italian banks said the European Central Bank had confirmed they met criteria for a state bailout. Investors had dumped the two banks' debt last week on concerns they may fail to qualify for a state rescue and would have to be wound down under European Union rules that impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) has now confiscated $1 billion worth of assets linked to Brazil's scandal-plagued oil firm Petrobras, up from $800 million seized through 2015, it said on Wednesday.