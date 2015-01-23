SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2014: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2014 Q3/2014 Singapore -1.1 -0.7 private home prices CONTEXT: -- Prices of private residential properties fell for the fifth straight quarter. -- For 2014 as a whole, prices of private residential properties fell 4.0 percent, the first year of overall price decline since 2008. Private residential properties rose 1.1 percent in 2013. -- Private home prices in Singapore have declined over the past five quarters after the government introduced a series of measures over the past few years to cool the city-state's housing market. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)