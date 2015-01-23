SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2014:
Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
Quarter Q4/2014 Q3/2014
Singapore -1.1 -0.7
private
home prices
CONTEXT:
-- Prices of private residential properties fell for the
fifth straight quarter.
-- For 2014 as a whole, prices of private residential
properties fell 4.0 percent, the first year of overall price
decline since 2008. Private residential properties rose 1.1
percent in 2013.
-- Private home prices in Singapore have declined over the
past five quarters after the government introduced a series of
measures over the past few years to cool the city-state's
housing market.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)