SINGAPORE Feb 16 Sales of private homes by
developers in Singapore fell nearly 35 percent in January from a
year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Developers sold 372 units last month, compared with 572
units in January 2014, according to data compiled by the Urban
Redevelopment Authority.
The level of sales was up about 62 percent from the 230
units sold in December.
A series of measures to cool the property market have
dampened activity in the housing sector in Singapore. Private
home prices fell 4.0 percent in 2014, the first annual drop
since 2008.
For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg)
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)