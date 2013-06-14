June 14 Singapore's central bank censured 20 banks following its review into the setting of benchmark rates in the city-state and ordered them to set aside additional reserves for a year. For a related story, click For the statement from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, click: r.reuters.com/pak88t Banks (listed in Additional Statutory Reserves alphabetical order) (S$ 'mln) ING Bank N.V. 1,000-1,200 The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC UBS AG Bank of America N.A 700-800 BNP Paribas Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd Barclays Banks PLC 400-600 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Credit Suisse AG DBS Bank Ltd Deutsche Bank AG Standard Chartered Bank United Overseas Bank Ltd Australia and New Zealand 100-300 Banking Group Ltd Citibank N.A. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Macquarie Bank Ltd The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFG, Ltd The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd CommerzBank AG 0 (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Alex Richardson)