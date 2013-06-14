SINGAPORE June 14 Singapore's central bank has
censured 20 banks following its review into the setting of
benchmark rates in the city-state and ordered them to set aside
additional reserves for a year.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Friday
that it had also found 133 traders had tried to inappropriately
influence the rates. Some of their cases have now been referred
to the city-state's white collar crime unit and the Attorney
General Chambers.
UBS, Royal Bank of Scotland and ING
have been ordered to set aside the most in additional
reserves, with each having to post between an extra S$1 billion
($799.52 million) and S$1.2 billion with the central bank.
The reprimands come nearly a year after the Libor scandal
prompted MAS to order banks to carry out reviews into the way
they set benchmarks for borrowing costs and foreign exchange
rates.
The Association of Banks in Singapore and the Singapore
Foreign Exchange Markets Committee, which have been overseeing a
review into the way the benchmarks are set, also announced plans
to overhaul the rate-setting process.
This includes stopping the publication of the U.S.-dollar
linked Singapore-Interbank Offered Rate (Sibor), a benchmark of
borrowing costs in the city-state, and rates for the Malaysian
ringgit and Vietnamese dong.
Reuters reported in January how reviews by banks had thrown
up evidence that traders were manipulating rates in the offshore
foreign exchange market.