SINGAPORE Jan 17 Singapore's central bank
said on Tuesday it had introduced new regulation for credit
rating agencies, following moves by other major financial
centres.
Under the new rules, credit rating agencies will have to
obtain a Capital Markets Services licence from the Monetary
Authority of Singapore and follow a new code of conduct. The
move follows a consultation with the industry last
year.
Credit rating agencies came in for widespread criticism
after the financial crisis for failing to adequately spot the
risks attached to complex financial instruments.
The industry, dominated by the three major players of Moody's
, Standard & Poor's and Fitch, has also
come in for criticism for not having enough independence from
the clients they rate.
The European Union and Hong Kong have already introduced new
licensing requirements.
