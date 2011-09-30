SINGAPORE,Sept 30 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) has declared force majeure on its distillates deals following a fire that forced the shutdown of its 500,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery, traders said on Friday.

At least two counterparties, who bought gas oil cargoes from Shell during the end-of-day pricing window, said the oil major has told them by telephone that it was declaring force majeure on the deals.

"We have received an abrupt phone call that said that they were declaring force majeure on the sales. We are still waiting for the document," one of the traders said.

Shell Singapore spokesman couldn't immediately comment. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong and Francis Kan; Editing by Manash Goswami)