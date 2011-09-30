* Force majeure affects mostly distillates cargoes sold
during pricing period
* Counterparties include Hin Leong, Glencore, BP, JP Morgan
* Refinery expected shut for at least a month, as
investigations start
(Adds details, market comments, background)
By Yaw Yan Chong and Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
(RDSa.L) has declared force majeure on its distillates deals
following a fire that forced the shutdown of its 500,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery, traders said on Friday.
At least two counterparties, who bought gas oil cargoes from
Shell during the end-of-day pricing window, said they received
notice from the oil major that it was declaring force majeure on
all sales for which it has already made nominations for cargoes
to be lifted from its Bukom refinery.
Shell Singapore spokesman could not immediately comment.
The note, titled 'Notice Of Force Majeure' said: "In the
circumstances, we have no alternative but to formally declare
that our ability to supply the product under the contract has
been adversely affected by an event beyond our control."
It was signed by Dr Philip Choi, the president of Shell's
Asia trading arm, Shell International Eastern Trading Compo any
(SIETCO).
Traders said most of the sales affected by the force majeure
are deals transacted during the end-of-day pricing period.
"The Force Majeure applies to cargoes sales in which they
have declared Bukom as the loading terminal. They are referring
to it on a contract-by-contract basis," one of the affected
traders said.
"Shell sold a lot of gas oil during the pricing window
period in the past month, into Hin Leong's bull trading play,
including those with loading dates over the affected period."
Reuters data showed that there are 11 deals, with a total
volume of about 1.5 million barrels of mostly distillate cargoes
as well as a gasoline parcel, all for loading between Sept. 28
and Oct. 6.
Counterparties include Singapore trader Hin Leong, with six
cargoes of 100,000-180,000 barrels each; Glencore with three
parcels, including the gasoline lot, while BP and JP Morgan has
one each.
Another five distillate deals, for Oct. 7-15 lifting, were
novated, that is, another party has been contracted to take over
Shell's sales.
The impact of the shutdown of the company's largest
refinery, with a 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) capacity, is
mostly felt in the Asian gasoline and distillate markets, where
Shell is a major supplier as well as a trader.
The refinery produces 6.5-7.0 million barrels of
distillates, of which gas oil is about 4.5 million barrels. It
also produces another 4.0-4.5 million barrels of gasoline, based
on estimates culled from its capacity, with about 90 percent of
the refinery's output exported.
In all, Shell sold nearly 3 million barrels since Sept. 1.
Gas oil's cash premiums have risen since Wednesday, and was
valued at 45 cents a barrel to Singapore spot quotes at Friday's
Asian close, its highest in two weeks, and jumping from 5 cents
on Tuesday, a day before the fire.
It was lifted by strong bids, including a rare bid by
Glencore for a cargo loading on dates outside the pricing period
at an above-market price.
The 150,000-barrel lot of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil, for
Oct. 7-11 lifting, was bid at a premium of 70 cents a barrel to
spot quotes.
Force majeure is a clause provided in contracts that allows
buyers or sellers to renege on commitments due to events that
are beyond control.
The refinery, Shell's largest, is expected stay shut for at
least a month, after the fire was extinguished late Thursday
night following a more than 30-hour blaze, refining sources
said.
"They will need to investigate the cause, to see if it is a
mechanical fire or a process one, that is, whether it is caused
by a person doing something or that there is some fault or
defect with the process," the source said.
"They will then need to isolate the area, before units
elsewhere in the plant can restart, and need to identify if it
is an upstream or downstream problem."
Martjin van Koten, Shell's vice-president for manufacturing
operations, said on Thursday that the fire occurred white
maintenance work was being carried out at a Pump House near its
35,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) hydrocracker, a distillate-making
unit.
(Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong and Francis Kan; Editing by Manash
Goswami)