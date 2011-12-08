Japan spot LNG contract price in January rises to two-year high
TOKYO, Feb 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, rose to a two-year high in January, official data showed on Thursday.
SINGAPORE Dec 8 Singapore Refining Company, a joint venture between Singapore Petroleum Company and Chevron Corp, has reduced the utilisation rate at its refinery due to poor margins, two sources close to the company said on Thursday.
They declined to comment how much its output was cut.
The company operates a 290,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery on Jurong Island. (Reporting by Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices stabilised on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remained under pressure.