SINGAPORE May 28 Singapore's financial
regulator is proposing to bring in new rules for some popular
retail investment products to help safeguard investors if a
broker gets into difficulties.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) wants stricter
rules for firms offering unlisted derivative products such as
contracts for differences (CFDs) and leveraged foreign exchange
products, which can leave investors nursing big losses if the
issuer or counterparty collapses.
"Trading in unlisted margined derivatives involve real risks
which can be difficult to assess," the MAS, the city-state's
central bank, said in a consultation paper issued on Monday.
"These include not only the market risk of leveraged trading
but also other risks such as counterparty risk and recovery risk
of customer moneys."
Retail investing is hugely popular in wealthy Singapore,
where interest rates are close to zero.
But investors in Singapore who bought CFDs from collapsed
brokerage MF Global have had trouble getting all of their margin
payments back as they were held overseas at the broker's
Australian arm.
The collapse of Lehman Brothers led to thousands of retail
investors in Singapore and Hong Kong facing big losses after
they bought structured derivatives products backed by the
stricken U.S. investment bank.
The measures the MAS is proposing include ensuring
derivatives dealers are adequately capitalised, improving the
way retail investor money is recovered and forcing brokers to
make more thorough disclosures about the risks attached to
certain products.
The consultation on the new rules will run until July 2.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by John O'Callaghan)