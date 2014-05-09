By Andrew Toh
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE May 9 Real estate investment trusts
in Singapore with growing exposures overseas in places like
China, Japan and Australia are bucking the trend of lower
returns at home where the city-state's market has been slowing.
Known as S-REITs, the $49 billion sector, Asia's
second-largest after Japan, fared poorly in 2013. Jitters about
the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme and a
series of moves by the Singaporean government to cool the
property market raised concerns the trusts would lose their
appeal to yield-hungry investors.
Those worries have not subsided as evidenced by South
Korea's Lotte Shopping Co's decision last week to postpone the
listing of a $1 billion trust in the city-state.
But the drive by many REITs to focus on overseas purchases
means those that have made foreign ventures have seen their
results surprise on the upside this earnings season.
"If you want something with a higher yield injected into
your portfolio, you want to look into other markets outside
Singapore," said Desmond Sim, head of CBRE Research. "You
definitely want to look towards Tokyo and Australia where there
are more established, mature markets."
Average distributable income, the earnings that are
distributed to REIT unit holders, for the January-March quarter
among the REITs that have made overseas acquisitions in the past
year, grew 9.1 percent, compared to 7.9 percent the same period
last year.
By comparison, average distributable income of the wider
REIT sector rose 5 percent in the March quarter, down from a
10.7 percent gain the previous year.
Ascendas REIT, Singapore's largest industrial property
trust, is among the major outperformers. It saw distributable
income rising 21.9 percent in the latest quarter, helped by the
acquisition of a business park in Shanghai last year.
CapitaRetail China Trust, with a portfolio of 10
shopping malls in China, also reported a 13 percent rise in
distributable income, close to three times its growth in the
same period last year.
DOMESTIC LAG
Singapore has 33 trusts on the stock exchange and the S-REIT
index gained 6 percent year to date, versus a 5.6
percent rise in wider real estate stocks and a
2.5 percent gain in the benchmark Straits Times Index.
REITS are popular with investors as they can offer higher
yields than regular property stocks through tax-exempt dividends
and a requirement to distribute at least 90 percent of taxable
net income to unit holders.
However, REITS focused on the Singapore domestic market,
particularly those in business parks away from the central
business district, face a tougher outlook.
Standard Chartered forecasts business park rents to be flat
within the next two years and said last month that tougher
foreign-worker rules might prompt banks and IT companies to
relocate some operations overseas.
They cited Viva Industrial Trust as one trust that
might see a squeeze on earnings, downgrading its price target by
5 percent.
Viva said in a statement it is confident about its
portfolio, which is "backed by quality assets with high-quality
tenants".
Shares in CapitaRetail have gained 11.3 percent so far this
year, while Mapletree rose 7.4 percent. Viva gained 1.9 percent
during the same period.
(Reporting By Andrew Toh; Editing by Matt Driskill)