* Mike Omar takes on business development role
* New chief executive appointed from Mumbai
* Reliance to expand trading activities
By Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Reliance Global Energy
Services, a Singapore-based unit of Reliance Industries
, has appointed a new chief executive and created a
business development role to expand its trading activities,
industry sources said on Friday.
Mike Omar, chief executive of Reliance Global Energy
Services since August 2009, will become president of business
development, a newly created role, tasked to expand the
company's portfolio and bringing in new business, the sources
said.
This could expand beyond the current focus on oil into other
commodities such as coal, one of the sources said.
Omar will also look into expanding trading volumes for
Reliance, both within oil price agency Platts' pricing process
and via other platforms, the source added.
K Vishwanathan replaces Omar as chief executive, the sources
said. Vishwanathan was previously deputy chief finance officer
of Reliance's refining and marketing division in Mumbai and has
been with the company for more than seven years, according to
his LinkedIn profile.
Prior to Reliance, he was deputy general manager (finance)
in the international trade division of Bharat Petroleum Corp
Ltd.
Reliance did not immediately respond to an email query about
the appointments sent by Reuters.
Reliance's Singapore office was set up in 2009, but started
its own trading book last year and currently has fewer than four
oil products traders, industry sources said. It recently started
crude trading and in August sold at least one Oman cargo in the
Platts pricing process, the sources said.
It could also consider buying middle distillates cargoes
from North Asia and re-selling them, which is unusual for the
company as it has its own cargoes to market from its 580,000
barrels-per-day export-oriented Jamnagar refinery in India, one
of the sources said.
"I think they will still market 80 percent of cargoes from
their own refinery and the rest from trading", the source said.
"They are doing more hedging now especially in the
over-the-counter market."
Reliance is currently leasing storage tanks to store clean
oil products in Vopak terminal, an industry source said. Sources
estimated the storage capacity to be around 200,000 cubic
metres.
(Editing by David Holmes)