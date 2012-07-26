BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics highlights new Fabry program data
* Amicus Therapeutics highlights new Fabry program data at Worldsymposium 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, July 26 Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, who renounced his U.S. citizenship earlier this year, made his debut on a Singapore rich list published by Forbes Magazine.
Brazilian-born Saverin, 30, is No.8 on the list with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion.
Saverin has been living in Singapore since 2009 but only gave up his U.S. citizenship ahead of Facebook's initial public offering.
The Southeast Asian city-state, which has no capital gains tax, is the main Asian centre for private banking and has long been a magnet for wealthy people from around the region.
Other non-Singapore-born people on the list include New Zealand native Richard Chandler, ranked No.5 with an estimated wealth of $2.9 billion, and China-born founder of property developer Yanlord Land Zhong Sheng Jian, at No.12 with $1.4 billion.
Indian telecom magnate BK Modi, who became a Singapore citizen earlier this year, is No.23 with an estimated fortune of $755 million. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Amicus Therapeutics highlights new Fabry program data at Worldsymposium 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Top U.S. hedge funds trimmed bets on a group of closely-watched technology stocks in the fourth quarter in an apparent effort to cut their losses following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, regulatory filings showed.
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.