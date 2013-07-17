By Rujun Shen
| SINGAPORE, July 18
SINGAPORE, July 18 Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd
and Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's top
offshore rig-makers, stand to be among the winners from
Beijing's moves to tighten credit amid a downturn at China's
shipyards.
The two companies have been under mounting pressure from
Chinese yards offering generous payment terms, price discounts
and help with financing.
That may be changing after Beijing pledged to cut credit to
industries plagued with overcapacity, and China Rongsheng Heavy
Industries Group, the country's largest private
shipbuilder, fell into financial trouble.
"Something like this will absolutely make everyone
double-check and say, 'Am I really sure I want to order from
anywhere but the best yard?'" said Jon Windham, Barclays head of
Asia industrials equity research.
Keppel reports quarterly results on Thursday, while Sembcorp
Marine reports on Aug. 1.
A number of Chinese shipyards have tried their hand at
offshore equipment manufacturing as their traditional
shipbuilding businesses have slowed, and are on their way to win
more orders for jackup rigs than Singapore's yards for a second
year in a row. Rongsheng mainly builds dry bulk carriers and
only set up its offshore rig arm in 2012.
Rongsheng could now become the biggest casualty of a local
shipbuilding industry suffering from overcapacity and shrinking
orders amid a global shipping downturn. New ship orders for
Chinese builders fell by about half last year.
Within hours of Rongsheng's appeal for help from the Chinese
government, Beijing this month vowed to harness its financial
sector to help bring about an orderly closure of some factories
in industries plagued by overcapacity.
NEGOTIATING POWER
The crunch at Chinese shipyards will strengthen the
negotiating positions of Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine with
customers who quote Chinese yards' terms to negotiate for better
prices.
"The troubles in China's shipbuilding industry won't
necessarily translate into higher margins or more order wins for
Singapore's two yards since they have always been selective with
the contracts they bid for," said Kristy Fong, investment
manager at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd.
"But they will lead to fewer speculative orders and better
quality orders for the industry in general," said Fong, whose
company is Keppel's second-largest shareholder with a 5.36
percent stake, after Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Keppel delivered five rigs in the first quarter of the year,
and seven in the second quarter, out of a record number of 20
rigs it plans to deliver for 2013. Nine of the rigs were
delivered ahead of schedule, company data showed.
The quickened pace in rig delivery is expected to bring
higher margins, analysts said. In the last quarter the company's
operating margin stood at 14.4 percent, down from 18.8 percent
in 2012.
On the global orderbook for mobile drilling units, which
include jackups, semi-submersibles, drillships, drilling barges
and tenders, China led with a total of 56 units on order,
followed by South Korea's 55 and Singapore's 42 as of early
June, data from Clarkson Research Services showed.