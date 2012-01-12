STOCKHOLM Jan 12 Singapore Airlines and Scandinavian airline SAS are to deepen their cooperation on flights between Scandinavia and Singapore as they aim to make gains in the key Europe-Asia market.

SAS and Singapore Airlines said last year they would look at ways to develop their existing relationship. The airlines, both part of the Star Alliance network, already have a codesharing agreement on some flights.

"Subject to regulatory approval, the airlines are to participate in joint operations, including the coordination of flight schedules and joint sales activities," Singapore Airlines said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)