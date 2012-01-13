SINGAPORE Jan 13 Scorpio East Holdings Ltd, a distributors of video entertainment programmes in Singapore, said on Friday it had appointed KPMG Services Pte Ltd to review its internal controls and risk management system.

In October last year, the Singapore Exchange reprimanded Scorpio East for breach of a listing rule and failures of corporate governance.

An audit committee had earlier discovered that the company had entered and/or terminated several material contracts without the approval or knowledge of the board.

Scorpio East shares have been suspended from trading since March. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)