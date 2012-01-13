SINGAPORE Jan 13 Scorpio East Holdings
Ltd, a distributors of video entertainment programmes
in Singapore, said on Friday it had appointed KPMG Services Pte
Ltd to review its internal controls and risk management system.
In October last year, the Singapore Exchange reprimanded
Scorpio East for breach of a listing rule and failures of
corporate governance.
An audit committee had earlier discovered that the company
had entered and/or terminated several material contracts without
the approval or knowledge of the board.
Scorpio East shares have been suspended from trading since
March.
(Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)