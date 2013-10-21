SINGAPORE Oct 21 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) , the city-state's bourse operator, is to develop commodity derivatives with the Shanghai Futures Exchange for both markets, the SGX said on Monday.

The two will collaborate on derivatives for energy, metals, chemicals and commodity indexes, it said in a statement, without giving further detail.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange, China's biggest futures market, trades base metals, precious metals, steel products, oil products and natural rubber.

The SGX is the dominant exchange for clearing of iron ore swaps, seen as under threat from China's first iron ore futures contract launched last week on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The iron ore instrument is the fourth commodities futures product that China has launched this year as the country seeks more pricing power in commodities of which it is the biggest consumer and speeds up development of its financial markets.

Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, the country's third commodity futures exchange, has recently got the green light for two more rice futures contracts. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Alan Raybould)