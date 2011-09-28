SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has evacuated all non-essential staff from its 500,000 barrels-per-day Singapore refinery as a fire burns at the plant, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a statement on Wednesday.

"All non essential staff from Pulau Bukom have been evacuated from the island," the civil defence said in a statement, referring to the island off Singapore on which the refinery is located.

"Fire fighting operations are still ongoing." (Reporting By Manash Goswami; Editing by Simon Webb)