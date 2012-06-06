SINGAPORE, June 6 Royal Dutch Shell Plc will partially shut its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Singapore for a month-long maintenance period starting around early July, five traders said on Wednesday.

The company will shut a 110,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), two of the traders said. The maintenance will also include a 35,000-bpd hydrocracker, a reformer unit and one other secondary unit, one of the sources said.

Shell did not immediately respond to queries on the matter. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)