By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, June 6 Royal Dutch Shell Plc will partially shut its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Singapore for a month-long maintenance starting around early July, five traders said on Wednesday.

The company will shut a 110,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), two of the traders said. The maintenance will also include a 35,000 bpd hydrocracker, a reformer unit and one other secondary unit, one of the sources said.

The unknown secondary unit could likely be the 800,000 tonnes per year (tpy) ethylene cracker, which takes some of its raw materials from the hydrocracker, traders said, but this could not be confirmed.

Shell did not immediately respond to queries on the matter.

The hydrocracker processes heavy fuel like vacuum gasoil to produce gasoline, jet fuel and diesel while the reformer is a gasoline-making unit.

Asian gasoil cash premiums spiked to its highest in three-months this week, likely in anticipation of the shutdown, traders said.

In the physical trading period on Wednesday, Shell placed a firm bid for a 10 ppm sulphur diesel cargo loading over June 21-25 at a premium of $3.40 a barrel over Singapore quotes, about 30 cents higher than a second bid placed by oil major BP, traders said.

This could be in anticipation of the shutdown of the hydrocracker that would lead to lower diesel output, they added.

It also bought 50,000 barrels of 97-octane gasoline from Total for loading over July 2-6, they added.

Shell operates three crude distillation units, one of them with a similar capacity of 110,000 bpd and one other at 210,000 bpd at its refinery in Bukom, its biggest plant worldwide and which makes up more than a third of Singapore's capacity.

It also operates a condensate splitter, a fluid catalytic cracker, the hydrocracker and an ethylene cracker. The entire refinery shut down late last year after a fire struck the complex. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)