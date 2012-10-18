Oct 18 (IFR) - Bankers are trying to bring the first foreign sovereign Singapore dollar bond and have been pitching hard to some of the world's savvier treasurers.

They even took the opportunity of the IMF annual meetings to bring some of these sovereigns, which were on their way to Tokyo for the event, to the Lion City to see investors and sell the idea that a country could issue a large, long-tenor Singapore dollar benchmark.

The problem, however, has been convincing these funding managers to add yet another currency to their portfolios. "We have very small foreign currency financing needs and we already have the mandate to maintain liquid curves in dollars and in global pesos, so adding yet another currency does not make sense," said Maria Fernanda Suarez, Colombia's director general of public credit and national treasury, who was one the issuers who went to Tokyo via Singapore.

However, in spite of bankers' suggestions she should look at the Singapore market, Suarez said the Singapore trip was more of an opportunity to meet a different investor base that might buy Colombia's dollar bonds.

Neighbouring Indonesia's director of government securities, Loto Srinaita Ginting, also said she had been pitched the idea of a Singapore dollar trade. Her reaction was the same as Suarez, adding that managing dollar and yen issuance was demanding enough. Indonesia is working on a new Samurai bond that is expected to price this month.

Other treasurers echoed the same notion, saying that while they have been getting Singapore dollar proposals, managing the other currencies in their portfolios already takes up enough of their time.

DESPERATE SING

In fact, given the choice, most treasurers said they would rather sell a renminbi-denominated bond than a Singapore dollar issue. The reason is that growing trade ties with China make a renminbi-denominated bond a better option.

However, the offshore renminbi market is not nearly as deep as the Singapore dollar sector. The Lion City already has a record of allowing deals of up to S$1bn (US$820m) for well-known foreign issuers, and tenors as long as 10 years are common.

And as ABN Amro proved yesterday, Singapore investors are desperate to diversify their portfolios without adding further currency risk. "If a sovereign came they would get a lot of demand," said one portfolio manager.

The Dutch lender sold a 10-year S$1bn subordinated tier 2 bond at a very competitive 4.7%, which saved the bank at least 30bp compared to its dollar funding levels, according to bankers. Orders for ABN Amro's transaction reached an astounding S$17bn, in a sign that foreign issuers are very welcome in Singapore at the right price.

The offshore renminbi market has consisted of smaller deals, of up to US$200m equivalent, with an odd jumbo of US$500m, and tenors that hardly ever go beyond five years. In fact, the vast majority of the deals are for two-year maturities.

Besides, renminbi deposits in Hong Kong shrank for the first time this year in July after several years of steady growth. They currently stand at Rmb552bn (US$83.5bn), according to Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Meanwhile, Singapore dollars have been seen as a safe haven and deposits in the currency have increased 8% in the 12 months leading to August, when they stood at S$500bn, or almost five times the total deposits in Hong Kong.

Clearly, the money is there, the problem in this case is convincing the issuers of that. (Reporting By Christopher Langner, editing by Nachum Kaplan)