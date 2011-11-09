SINGAPORE Nov 9 A visit to outer space would be
a once in a lifetime adventure for most people. But if all goes
to plan over the next three years, a Singapore-based hedge fund
executive will blast off not once but twice.
Michael Blum, a German national, is booked on UK billionaire
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, which expects to launch its
first commercial spacecraft in early 2013. He has also signed up
with another firm, Space Expedition Curacao, that hopes to
launch its first flight by 2014.
"I care about flying a lot, which is why I'm interested in
space. I also feel strongly that private industry is going to be
more successful than government in getting technology ready for
commercial use," the 35-year-old told Reuters.
Blum said his trip on the Virgin Galactic craft will likely
take place in late 2013 or early 2014, while his trip with Space
Expedition will probably take place in late 2014.
Space tourism involves taking paying passengers over 100
kilometres above ground level, where they will experience the
feeling of weightlessness and see the earth in its entirety,
much like astronauts.
Blum, president and COO of U.S.-based financial advisory
firm Hedgeye Risk Management, declined to discuss costs, but
media reports say that it costs $200,000 to be a passenger on
one of Virgin Galactic's flight to space, and that 450 people
around the world have paid for the privilege.
With Dutch-based Space Expedition, he will go one step
further, becoming co-pilot of a spacecraft that will take off
from Curacao island in the Caribbean.
Blum, a licensed pilot, says some family members, in
particular his mother, were concerned about his plans but have
since come around. His wife has been supportive from the start.
He has already done some training with Virgin Galactic by
going on flights that stimulate the G-force astronauts feel when
taking off at high speed as well as the weightlessness they
experience once in space, and relishes the idea of trying out
the real thing -- as well as a new adventure.
"I've dived with great white sharks off the coast of Mexico.
I've also driven racing cars.. But this experience is going to
be by far the most interesting and significant."
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; editing by Elaine Lies)