SINGAPORE Dec 3 The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state's central bank, said on Wednesday the lapse that delayed the opening of trading at the Singapore Exchange is "unacceptable" and it would not hesitate to take action against the bourse.

The central bank said in a statement it has instructed the SGX Board and its CEO, Magnus Bocker, to do a thorough review to address the shortcoming that led to the lapse.

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) on Wednesday delayed the start of its securities market trading citing a software problem, a month after a power failure suspended trading in stocks and derivatives for hours. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)