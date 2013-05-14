SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore, the world's
fourth-biggest offshore financial centre, said on Tuesday it
will adopt new measures to make it easier to share information
on potential tax evaders with other countries.
The Southeast Asian city-state, keen to avoid the kind of
onslaught over tax cheats being waged against Switzerland, said
it will sign up to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development's (OECD) multilateral treaty on sharing tax details.
It also plans to change the law so the tax office, the
Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, will not need a court
order to get information from banks and trust companies sought
by foreign governments, a joint statement by the central bank,
the finance ministry and the tax authority said.
Singapore, which hosts offices of the world's biggest banks,
will adopt the OECD standards on information sharing in all of
its existing bilateral tax agreements that do not already
contain them, as long as the city-state gets reciprocity.
Once the OECD-related measures are in place, Singapore will
meet the international standards on tax information sharing with
up to 84 different jurisdictions, up from the current 41. Those
new countries include the United States and Brazil.
Singapore is already bringing in stricter rules that compel
financial institutions to identify accounts they strongly
suspect hold the proceeds of fraudulent or wilful tax evasion
and, where necessary, to close them before July 1.
After that date, handling the proceeds of tax evasion will
be a criminal offence under changes to Singapore's anti-money
laundering law.