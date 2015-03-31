SINGAPORE, March 31 A Singapore teenager, who
criticised Lee Kuan Yew on social media soon after the former
leader's death, has been arrested and will be charged with
making "insensitive and disparaging" comments about Christians,
police said on Tuesday.
Police did not give the teenager's name, saying only that he
was 16, but Singapore's Straits Times newspaper and other media
identified him as Amos Yee. The case has reignited concerns
about censorship in the Asian financial hub.
In a widely viewed YouTube video, Yee celebrated the death
of Singapore's founding father Lee, who died last week aged 91
and was cremated after a state funeral on Sunday. Yee also made
insensitive remarks about Christianity in the video, which was
seen by hundreds of thousands before it was taken down.
He will be charged on Tuesday with offences that include
intentionally wounding the religious or racial feelings of
another person or group, and could face up to three years in
jail, police said in a statement.
More than 20 reports about the video had been received, it
said.
"Police take a stern view of acts that could threaten
religious harmony in Singapore," Deputy Commissioner of Police
Investigations & Intelligence Tan Chye said in the statement.
"Any person who uploads offensive content online with (the)
deliberate intention of wounding the religious or racial
feelings of any person will be firmly dealt with in accordance
with the law," Tan said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a
statement it was concerned about Yee's arrest on Sunday and
called on authorities to release him immediately.
"The arrest of a young blogger for comments made in a video
highlights the restrictive environment in which Singaporean
journalists are forced to work," said Bob Dietz, CPJ's Asia
program coordinator.
Singapore has tight rules on censorship, blocking dozens of
websites and publications ranging from Playboy magazine to some
children's books and comics.
