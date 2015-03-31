(Recasts after teen is charged and appears in court, paragraphs
1-8)
By Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, March 31 A Singapore teenager has
been charged with harassment and insulting a religious group for
comments he made on social media about former premier Lee Kuan
Yew and Christians soon after Lee's death, authorities said on
Tuesday.
Amos Yee, who police said was 16, was charged under the
recently enacted Protection from Harassment Act over a YouTube
video in which he celebrated the death of Lee, the founding
father of modern Singapore who died last week aged 91 and was
cremated after a state funeral on Sunday.
Yee's case has reignited concerns about censorship and
social controls in the Asian financial hub and drew criticism
from an international media freedom watchdog.
Other offences on Yee's charge sheet included intentionally
wounding the religious or racial feelings of another person,
which carries a jail term of up to three years, and circulating
an obscene image.
Yee faces a fine of up to S$5,000 ($3,633) if found guilty
of the harassment charge.
His comments about Lee were made in a widely viewed YouTube
video, in which he also made what were described as insensitive
remarks about Christianity. The clip was viewed hundreds of
thousands of times before it was taken down.
Yee appeared in court accompanied by his parents. Outside
the court, his father told reporters he wanted to apologise to
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Lee Kuan Yew's son.
Bail was set at S$20,000, and deputy public prosecutor Hon
Yi asked that Yee agree not to upload or distribute any comment
or content while the case is being heard.
A pre-trial conference has been set for April 17.
Police said they received more than 20 reports about the
video which they said contained "insensitive and disparaging
remarks" against Christians.
"Police take a stern view of acts that could threaten
religious harmony in Singapore," Deputy Commissioner of Police
Investigations & Intelligence Tan Chye Hee said in a statement.
"Any person who uploads offensive content online with (the)
deliberate intention of wounding the religious or racial
feelings of any person will be firmly dealt with in accordance
with the law," Tan said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a
statement it was concerned about Yee's arrest on Sunday and
called on authorities to release him immediately.
"The arrest of a young blogger for comments made in a video
highlights the restrictive environment in which Singaporean
journalists are forced to work," said Bob Dietz, CPJ's Asia
programme coordinator.
Singapore has tight rules on censorship, blocking dozens of
websites and publications ranging from Playboy magazine to some
children's books and comics.
($1 = 1.3762 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by
Paul Tait)