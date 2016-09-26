Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG, Sept 26 (IFR) - Singtel is marketing 10-year US dollar benchmark bonds at around 95bp-100bp over US Treasuries.
Singapore Telecommunications will provide a guarantee on the Reg S bonds, expected to be rated Aa3/A+ (Moody's/S&P).
DBS, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners on the offering. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)