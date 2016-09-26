HONG KONG, Sept 26 (IFR) - Singtel is marketing 10-year US dollar benchmark bonds at around 95bp-100bp over US Treasuries.

Singapore Telecommunications will provide a guarantee on the Reg S bonds, expected to be rated Aa3/A+ (Moody's/S&P).

DBS, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners on the offering. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)