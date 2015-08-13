Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE Aug 13 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd reported a 12.8 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, helped by improved performance in Australia and contributions from its regional mobile associates.
Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator, posted a net profit of S$941.6 million ($672.9 million) for the three months ended in June, compared with S$834.6 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding exceptional items such as divestment gains, underlying net profit grew 2 percent, it said.
SingTel affirmed its outlook issued in May when it said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were expected to grow by low-single digits for the fiscal year ending March 2016. ($1 = 1.3987 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order